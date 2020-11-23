1/1
Darryl Martin Sr.
1962 - 2020
Darryl Adrian Martin, Sr.
September 16, 1962 - November 18, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Private funeral services for Darryl Adrian Martin, Sr. will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia, SC with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The public may view Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 2-4PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel and again Monday from 10-12:30PM.
Darryl A. Martin, Sr. was the youngest of nine children born to the late Zeb Hill Martin and Carrie Louise Robinson Martin. A 1980 graduate of A.C. Flora High School, he enlisted in the US Army after attending Columbia Junior College. He completed his studies at USC where he earned a BS in Sociology while being a standout in basketball. After playing professionally in Australia, he returned home to be an AAU Coach and serving as the head coach for the Longleaf Middle School Leopards.
Surviving are his wife, Linda K. Martin; two children: Captain LaKiya D. Drake and Darryl A. Martin, Jr.; two sisters; five brothers; three sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com for additional information.



Published in The State on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
