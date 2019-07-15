David L. Amick, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA - A service celebrating the life of David L. Amick, Sr., 80, of Springdale, SC will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2491 Emanuel Church Road, West Columbia, SC, with interment in the church cemetery. The Reverend John Derrick and Reverend Dudley Weaver will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Barr-Price Funeral Lexington Chapel. David passed away on July 13, 2019. Born in Lexington County on June 24, 1939, he was the son of the late James Colie Amick and Mary Lillian Harmon Amick and was the beloved husband of Louise Amick to whom he was married for almost 57 years. David was a graduate of Lexington High School and was a sales representative in the paper industry where he retired from Georgia Pacific after over 40 years of service. He was presented the National Paper Trade Association's Golden Eagle Award for his dedicated service and outstanding contributions to the paper distribution industry. He loved his church and was a faithful and devoted member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where he was a past president of the church council and Lutheran Men and served as a Sunday School teacher and on various committees. He was a member of the South Carolina Lutheran Men Committee of 100, was a 32nd Degree Master Mason of the Scottish Rite and member of the Cayce Masonic Lodge. His special hobbies were fishing and gardening. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Louise S. Amick, his children, Debra A. Brehmer (Karl) and David L. Amick, Jr. (Tabitha), his grandchildren, Thomas Brehmer, Andrew Brehmer, Zachary Amick and Alexis Amick, his brothers, Colie Amick and Gerald Amick, and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Leola Gunter, Lorene Schumpert, Dale Waits and Ann Wingard, and brothers, Aaron Amick and Edward Amick. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all the staff and caregivers at Colonial Gardens Alzheimer's Special Care who were his second family and to Agape Hospice, for their kindness and tender care. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2491 Emanuel Church Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on July 15, 2019