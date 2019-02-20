David Barnhill

David G. Barnhill LEXINGTON - David G. Barnhill, 75 of Lexington passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. David was born December 13, 1943 in Johnsonville, SC to the late Gernie Phillips Barnhill and Nell Powell Ledford. David is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ann Riley Barnhill; son, Phillip Barnhill (Stephanie); daughter, Paula; two grandchildren, Allison and Rylan; and one brother, Jimmy Earl Barnhill. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his sister, Katherine Cannon Thompkins. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington SC 29073. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Funeral Home Details