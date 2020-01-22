David Boland LITTLE MOUNTAIN - David I "Shank" Boland. 63, of Little Mountain, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Lexington Medical Center. David was born on October 16, 1956 in Newberry, a son of the late Virgil and Frances Graham Boland. He was retired from SCANA. He married Carmen Hawley and they shared thirty beautiful years together. During those years, he shined in the roles of husband, father, and "Pa" exemplifying what it means to be a "good man". He was known for his work ethic, his big heart, his open mind, and his ever-present smile. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. David was a devoted Christian who put God first. His love for the church was evident in the joy he had when participating in various aspects of fellowship. Fishing and dove hunting were among his favorite pastimes, especially with his buddies Jack and Dew. He was a jack-of-all-trades when it came to repairs and if Shank couldn't fix it, it was time to throw it out. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Carmen Hawley Boland; children, Jacob Boland (Kristina Heydt) of Newberry and Jessi Boland of Little Mountain; grandson, Nathaniel Hawk; sister, Judi Wessinger (Dan) of Prosperity; and he loved his nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Bonnie Barnes; and two brothers, "CB" Charles Boland and Leon Boland. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 22 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm in the Family Life Center of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, January 23 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Little Mountain conducted by the Rev. Brett Collins. Memorials can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 531 Church St., Little Mountain, SC 29075. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com. Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry is assisting the family.
Published in The State on Jan. 22, 2020