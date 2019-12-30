David L. Brown, Jr. COLUMBIA - A funeral service to celebrate the life of David Lester Brown, Jr, age 86, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Northeast Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends in the Atrium of the church at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Road, Columbia, SC, 29223. David died on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was born in Cordele, Georgia and was the son of the late David Lester and Addie Sue Bullington Brown. David was a veteran of the United States Army and a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He was retired from the SC Auditor's Office. He was a charter member and the first treasurer of Northeast Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Eleazer Brown, and four sons, David and Karen Brown of Columbia, SC; Daniel and Debbie Brown of Roscommon, MI; Kenneth Brown of Martinez, GA; and Tim and Missy Brown of Ponte Vedra, FL. David is also survived by five grandchildren, Lynn, Robert (Cady), Julia (Nolan), Lindsay and Michael. The family expresses a special thank you to Elsie Friday for her friendship and loving care, as well as Prisma Health Hospice. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 30, 2019