David W. Campbell, Sr. CHAPIN - David W. Campbell, Sr. 78, of the Heritage at Lowman, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Campbell was born on August 11, 1941, in Mullins, SC, a son of the late Durham and Lucille Davis Campbell. He was a retired mechanic. He married Sallie Abrams Campbell and they shared fifty years together prior to her death. David served in the S.C. Army National Guard. He was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian and he was a former Shriner. David was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his sons, David W. Campbell, Jr. (Amanda) of Columbia and Brian A. Campbell (Tracey) of Loris; siblings, Edward Campbell (Carolyn) of Lexington, James Campbell (Gwen) of West Columbia and Judy Koon of Lexington; his grandchildren, Thomas (Shelby), Moriah, Emily, Zachary, Bryson, Elena, Blake, and Trevor; and a great grandson, David. Funeral services will be held in the Whitaker Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 6 conducted by the Rev. Danny Whitner. Interment will follow in Rosemont Cemetery in Newberry. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12:30 until 1:30 pm prior to the funeral service. The family suggests memorials be made to the Heritage at Lowman, P.O. Box 444, White Rock, SC 29177. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com. Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry is assisting the family.
Published in The State on Jan. 6, 2020