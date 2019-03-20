Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Case. View Sign

David Henry Case COLUMBIA - David Henry Case, of Pinewood Dr., Columbia, passed into eternity February 1, 2019. Born in Franklin, PA November 16, 1946, to the late James F. Case and Pauline Elizabeth Delong Case. He was a member of Nicklin United Methodist Church in Franklin. David graduated from Franklin High School, worked at Chicago Pneumatic Tools until being drafted into the US Army. He served two years active duty. After military, he remained in Columbia and graduated from Columbia Business School. David worked for Richtex Brick for over 30 years. After retirement, he worked at various businesses in the Columbia area, including BCBS of SC. David attended Green Street United Methodist Church in Columbia for many years. David is survived by brothers, Clyde E. (Peg), of Richmond, VA., James R. (Mary Kay), of Franklin, PA., nephews, James (Angela), Joe (Kim), Eric (Shana), George (Melody), Garth (Denise), Andrew (Victoria), and niece Beth Stoddard (Tony). Ten great nephews and 12 great nieces. One great-great nephew and three great-great nieces. He is predeceased by his parents, brother, George, and sister-in-law Betty, aunts and uncles. David dearly loved his family, his home, and sitting on the front porch talking to neighbors as they passed by. He loved his flowers and the Gamecocks. He was a lifetime supporter and Gamecock Club member. In keeping with Dave's wishes, there will be a memorial drop-in at his home, Saturday, March 23, 2019. 12 noon until 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Epworth Children Home or Oliver Gospel Mission.

