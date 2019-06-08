David Michael Caywood CHAPIN - A celebration of life for David Michael Caywood, 34, of Chapin will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday June 8, 2019 in the chapel of Kornegay & Moseley. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Society of Deaf Children. David passed away June 5, 2019, he was born in Columbia and was the son of Ray Marvin (Butch) Caywood and Denise Young. David lived life to the fullest! David is survived by his parents; stepmother, Gini; children, Elisha Caywood and Dylan Caywood; step daughter, Grayson Brazell; brothers, Ray Hughes Caywood, Charles Anthony Caywood and Christopher Bert Caywood; grandparents, Helen and Jim Lail; longtime companion, Danyelle Edwards. Please sign the online guestbook at www.kornegayandmoseley.com.
Published in The State on June 8, 2019