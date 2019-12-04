Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Coker Fogle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



David Coker Fogle NORWAY, SC - Mr. David Coker Fogle, 73, of Norway, SC passed away peacefully with his son and daughter by his side at his residence on December 1, 2019, following a courageous year-long battle with cancer. Coker was born in Norway on December 13, 1945. He was the son of the late Manning Halford Fogle Sr. and the late Nellie Modelle Wilson Fogle. He married the love of his life, Margaret Ann, in 1964 and they enjoyed a full life together until her passing in December of 2016. Coker served 8 years in the Army National Guard. He was long time member of Norway Baptist Church. Upon the closing of Norway Baptist Church, he returned to Calvary Baptist Church, where he had been former member. In his early career, he was employed at Utica Tool and Dye and was a top producing Sales Agent at Palmetto Sash and Door Company and then Huttig Sash and Door. Coker and his father, Manning, began selling tractors when Coker was just a teenager and upon his father's death, Coker continued to sell from "up on the hill" at his parents home on Hwy 321 on Saturday mornings and any other time someone answered an ad. He eventually moved his sale yard to his home on Hwy 321 just outside Norway and in 1989 he retired from his sales position and made Fogle's Farm Machinery a full-time business. Upon selling this home, Coker moved his sale yard to Neeses and continued there until his retirement in 2013. Even though he closed his business, he certainly was not done and continued to buy tractors and sell from home, making his last tractor sale just days before succumbing to the worst effects of his disease. Throughout his life, he greatly enjoyed attending auctions, where he forged many friendships. He sold equipment to people from all over South Carolina and the adjoining states and could remember in great detail every tractor he sold. Coker lived his entire life with a strong sense of service unto others. Whether it was his family, his church, his friends or his town, he always was willing and ready to help in any way. He took on many roles of responsibility and could always be depended upon to fulfill any commitment he made. He was appreciated for his sense of diplomacy in handling challenging situations and could always bring peace in conflict. He was truly happy and thankful every day of his life and always had a jolly demeaner. Any conversation with him was bound to include jokes and laughter. HIS FAMILY: He loved his family dearly. This love extended to everyone including his wife, children and grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews, cousins and in-laws, aunts and uncles. He took joy in visiting with his family and always felt blessed to have such a large family. He spoke often of how proud he was of his family and how they were always able to handle even the most precarious situations without conflict. HIS FRIENDS: He had life-long friends that he truly cherished. For too many years to count, his day began at the "Giant", where he gathered with friends for the morning ritual of coffee and news. Since it's opening two years ago, Gibson's was also a favorite place to be with family and friends. Coker would often be there for hours, going from table to table visiting with everyone. He easily made friends with anyone he met and could easily converse with anyone from any background. He truly wished for everyone he knew to have a happy. HIS CHURCH: Coker held his church at the highest level of importance. He was a faithful servant unto God and his church. Throughout his entire life, he always served in some form of leadership in his church, from serving on numerous committees, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, serving as a Deacon, and helping in all aspects of the business operations of the church. HIS TOWN: Coker loved his hometown of Norway and often bragged that even though he and Margaret Ann had moved many times since their marriage in 1964, they had never left their beloved town. Coker LOVED THIS TOWN!!! He continuously sought out funding available for the improvement and beautification of small towns and made sure Norway received it's share and followed through with each and every project, taking great pride in the improvements that were made. He loved working with his committee members in planning the Memorial Day service, the Christmas Parade, and any other project that came up. The family will have a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in Orangeburg. Services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 594 Calvary Church Road, Neeses, SC 29107 with the Rev. Ken Jernigan and the Rev. Benjamin Harr officiating. Burial will follow in the Norway Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lee Fogle, David Fogle, Johnny Fogle, Ron Phillips, Lee Hughes and Tommy Gibson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Skip Wilson, Don Dukes, Jeff Holstein, Belvin Bonnette, and Milton Hutto. Survivors include his two children, a son, Rusty Fogle and his wife Tavia of Blackville, a daughter, Chris Robinson (Shad Inabinet) of Orangeburg; three granddaughters, Rebecca Ann Fogle, Mary Margaret Fogle and Elie Grace Fogle, a brother, James Fogle (Sandra) of Hilda, a large number of nieces and nephews and a special friend, Vivian Grubbs of Barnwell. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Margaret Ann Fogle, brothers, L.O. Fogle and Manning Fogle and a sister, Shelby Garrick Lemmons and a nephew, Shephen Fogle. For anyone who wishes to make a charitable donation in memory of Coker, the family requests donations be made to two special causes. Coker was a supporter of the mission work done by Mr. Buddy Bizzell and had contributed towards the building of Norway Endebess Baptist Church in Kenya in memory of his late wife, Margaret Ann Fogle. The family request memorial donations be made to further Buddy's ministry. Memorials may be sent to Bethany Baptist Church, Attn: African Missions, 125 Bethany Road, Orangeburg SC 29115. The SCOA Cares foundation is a non-profit organization that assists cancer patients in need. With funds raised through memorial donations, fundraising events and grants, SCOA Cares provides financial assistance to cancer patients undergoing treatment. Memorials may be sent to SCOA Cares Foundation, 166 Stoneridge Dr.,Columbia, SC 29210 The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the nurses from Grove Park Hospice, Vicki Osbourne and Tammy Irick, who provided excellent and compassionate care to Coker in his final days. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net Published in The State on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close