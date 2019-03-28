David Christian Crone, Sr. LEXINGTON Funeral Services for David C. Crone, Sr., 93, will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. A private burial will be held at a later time. Mr. Crone passed away March 23, 2019. Born in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Christian and Margaret Ritter Crone. He enlisted in the US Navy while he was a senior in high school in 1943. Mr. Crone was discharged after serving 3 years as an Aviation Machinist's Mate First Class, marking him as one of the youngest in the US Navy with that distinguished honor. During his time in the Navy, he was a Flight Engineer on the amphibious PBY aircraft, in addition to other duties. He retired from The Western Electric Co. as a Master Tool and Die maker after more than 45 years of service. He was also a lifetime model maker, building anything from airplanes to locomotives. He is survived by his sons, David Christian Crone, Jr. (Karen) and Neil James Crone (Eileen), daughters, Cathleen Brenda Knapp (John), Ruth Ellen Smith (Kenneth), and Mary Elizabeth Marchetto-Anderson (Raymond), 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife of more than 70 years, Jeanne L. Crone, and his grandson, Nathan Smith. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 28, 2019