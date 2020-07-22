David Crosby

David "Wayne" Crosby COLUMBIA - David "Wayne" Crosby passed away on July 18, 2020. Born on June 28, 1942, Wayne lived a life of service to others. His career path was led by his passion of caring for others. He served as a Youth Director and Associate Pastor of various churches and Childcare Administrator of Connie Maxwell Children's Home, Epworth Children's Home, Baptist Home of Kentucky and Baptist Home of Washington, DC. Wayne is predeceased by his parents, David Lee Crosby and Gertrude Hudson Crosby and brother, Miles Levern Crosby. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Evelyn Nettles Crosby, two sons, David Patrick Crosby and Stephen Andrew Crosby (English Coleman Crosby), four grandchildren, Stephen Andrew Crosby, Jr., Eliza Moore Crosby, Mahaleigh Victoria Helene Crosby, Bethany Danemarie Crosby, brother, Billy Jack Crosby, sisters-in-law, Arleen Voigt Crosby, Marie A. Crosby and several nieces and nephews. Due to current global health concerns, the memorial service will be privately held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, Main Street Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of David Wayne Crosby to Connie Maxwell Children's Home or Epworth Children's Home. Thompson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Full obituary is located on the website: www.thompsonsfuneral.com
