David L. Crouch WEST COLUMBIA - David L. Crouch, beloved husband and father, passed away April 4 following a day of doing what he loved, fishing on Lake Murray. He was 66 years old. A former S.C. ETV President and friend of many throughout the Columbia community, South Carolina state government and public broadcasting, David started his career in the 1970s with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control in various financial reporting and management positions. In the late 1980s, he began work on the House Ways and Means Committee as a Budget/Research Analyst. He worked there until 1996, when he became Vice President for Administration/CFO at South Carolina ETV. While serving in that capacity, he helped lead ETV through a time of evolving economic and technological challenges. David guided three ETV presidents in navigating the redesign of the organization, making tough choices regarding finance, operational and workforce issues and providing positive leadership. His understanding of government, legislative processes and public broadcasting insured ETV a steady hand in a time of change. He became ETV President/CEO in 2008, and his tenure resulted in continuing the network's outstanding educational, television, radio and web programming. Under his leadership, among other accomplishments, ETV completed its first high-definition documentary, started leasing specialized broadcast spectrum to commercial providers, and ended its analog TV service. His unique understanding of the nexus of finance and technology in public broadcasting prepared ETV for the future. When he retired in 2010, he joined NETA, the National Educational Telecommunications Association, where he served as Director of Administration for eight years. In addition, David served as both Treasurer and Vice Chair on the board of the Still Hopes Retirement Community during his term which ran from 2013 through 2019. David was a proud Brookland-Cayce High School and University of South Carolina alumnus. He grew up on the avenues of Cayce-West Columbia, the area where he and his beloved wife, Gail, have lived throughout their marriage. His three children, Andrew, Emily and Sarah, were his proudest accomplishments. Recently, he welcomed two grandchildren, Leo and Camille, to the family. Those who knew David well appreciated his intelligent, steady and dependable approach to business, and his warm, kind interpersonal demeanor. In addition to his immediate family, David is survived by brothers, Lewis (Helen) Crouch, Bill (Sherry) Crouch and Bob (Regina) Crouch; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Lewis Crouch; his mother, Dorothy Crouch; and his sister, Cathy Wadford, whom he adored. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. The family will greet friends and family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family wishes to thank his fishing buddies who were with him that day and the first responders who tried to bring him back to them. The family invites all who wish to do so, to donate to a in his honor. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

