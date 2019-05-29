David Dewayne Cable

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Dewayne Cable.
Service Information
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-754-6290
Obituary
Send Flowers

David Dewayne Cable LUGOFF David Dewayne Cable, 55, of Lugoff, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019. David was born at Sewart Airforce Base in Smyrna, TN, on August 6, 1963 to Paul David and Gladys Merrell Cable. He married Bonnie Mason Cable in 1987 and was a loving husband and father to his two children. David was a caring and giving man and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his mother, David is survived by his wife, Bonnie Cable; son, Mark Dewayne Cable; daughter, Chelsea Marie Cable; four grandsons, Gavin Michael, Connor Blake, Ryder Matthew, and Tristian David Cable; and a sister, Janet Cable Shell. The service for Mr. Cable will be held 11 o'clock, Thursday, May 30th, at Calvary Chapel Northeast, 1120 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia, SC 29223. Pastor Brenen Aschleman will officiate. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on May 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.