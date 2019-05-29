David Dewayne Cable LUGOFF David Dewayne Cable, 55, of Lugoff, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019. David was born at Sewart Airforce Base in Smyrna, TN, on August 6, 1963 to Paul David and Gladys Merrell Cable. He married Bonnie Mason Cable in 1987 and was a loving husband and father to his two children. David was a caring and giving man and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his mother, David is survived by his wife, Bonnie Cable; son, Mark Dewayne Cable; daughter, Chelsea Marie Cable; four grandsons, Gavin Michael, Connor Blake, Ryder Matthew, and Tristian David Cable; and a sister, Janet Cable Shell. The service for Mr. Cable will be held 11 o'clock, Thursday, May 30th, at Calvary Chapel Northeast, 1120 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia, SC 29223. Pastor Brenen Aschleman will officiate. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on May 29, 2019