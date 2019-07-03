Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Douglas Kroll. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Visitation 1:00 PM Fellowship Hall at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church Chapin , SC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Fellowship Hall at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church Chapin , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Douglas Kroll COLUMBIA - David Douglas Kroll, 76, passed away peacefully after a courageous fight against cancer on June 26, 2019. He was born in Enid, OK on June 15, 1943 but spent his formative years in the Chicago area. He graduated from Lion's Township High School and Wentworth Military Academy. David moved to South Carolina in 1963 where he attended the University of South Carolina. It was during this time that he fell in love with the Gamecocks, Sandra Simpson & her famous fried chicken. David & Sandra married in 1968 and enjoyed 51 years of marriage. In 2017, after being diagnosed with cancer for the second time, they moved to Vero Beach, Florida to be near their only child. An active member of Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church since 1992, David was a lifelong member & past president of the Mt. Olivet Lutheran Men in Mission. He remained an avid Gamecock fan until the end. David loved traveling, especially cruising, reading historical fiction & elevating the game of Mexican Train to a competitive sport. Above all, he cherished his family and his role as "Bobo" (Grandpa). David was preceded in death by his parents, William & Mary Kroll. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; their son, Chris and his wife Tracy; his grandsons, Zachary (fiancé, Shelby Lanza) and Connor. Also surviving are his brother, Dr. Stephen Kroll (Joni); his sister, Susan Zeff (Robert); a niece; four nephews; and a four-legged wild child named Petey. The family will greet friends in the Fellowship Hall at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church in Chapin from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, 11733 Broad River Road, Chapin, SC. 29036. Please sign the online guestbook at

David Douglas Kroll COLUMBIA - David Douglas Kroll, 76, passed away peacefully after a courageous fight against cancer on June 26, 2019. He was born in Enid, OK on June 15, 1943 but spent his formative years in the Chicago area. He graduated from Lion's Township High School and Wentworth Military Academy. David moved to South Carolina in 1963 where he attended the University of South Carolina. It was during this time that he fell in love with the Gamecocks, Sandra Simpson & her famous fried chicken. David & Sandra married in 1968 and enjoyed 51 years of marriage. In 2017, after being diagnosed with cancer for the second time, they moved to Vero Beach, Florida to be near their only child. An active member of Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church since 1992, David was a lifelong member & past president of the Mt. Olivet Lutheran Men in Mission. He remained an avid Gamecock fan until the end. David loved traveling, especially cruising, reading historical fiction & elevating the game of Mexican Train to a competitive sport. Above all, he cherished his family and his role as "Bobo" (Grandpa). David was preceded in death by his parents, William & Mary Kroll. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; their son, Chris and his wife Tracy; his grandsons, Zachary (fiancé, Shelby Lanza) and Connor. Also surviving are his brother, Dr. Stephen Kroll (Joni); his sister, Susan Zeff (Robert); a niece; four nephews; and a four-legged wild child named Petey. The family will greet friends in the Fellowship Hall at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church in Chapin from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, 11733 Broad River Road, Chapin, SC. 29036. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close