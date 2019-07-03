David Douglas Kroll COLUMBIA - David Douglas Kroll, 76, passed away peacefully after a courageous fight against cancer on June 26, 2019. He was born in Enid, OK on June 15, 1943 but spent his formative years in the Chicago area. He graduated from Lion's Township High School and Wentworth Military Academy. David moved to South Carolina in 1963 where he attended the University of South Carolina. It was during this time that he fell in love with the Gamecocks, Sandra Simpson & her famous fried chicken. David & Sandra married in 1968 and enjoyed 51 years of marriage. In 2017, after being diagnosed with cancer for the second time, they moved to Vero Beach, Florida to be near their only child. An active member of Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church since 1992, David was a lifelong member & past president of the Mt. Olivet Lutheran Men in Mission. He remained an avid Gamecock fan until the end. David loved traveling, especially cruising, reading historical fiction & elevating the game of Mexican Train to a competitive sport. Above all, he cherished his family and his role as "Bobo" (Grandpa). David was preceded in death by his parents, William & Mary Kroll. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; their son, Chris and his wife Tracy; his grandsons, Zachary (fiancé, Shelby Lanza) and Connor. Also surviving are his brother, Dr. Stephen Kroll (Joni); his sister, Susan Zeff (Robert); a niece; four nephews; and a four-legged wild child named Petey. The family will greet friends in the Fellowship Hall at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church in Chapin from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, 11733 Broad River Road, Chapin, SC. 29036. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on July 3, 2019