1/1
David Drennan
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Drennan
October 30, 1941 - October 12, 2020
West Columbia , South Carolina - David Watson Drennan of West Columbia, SC passed away at home on October 12th, 2020. He was 78. David was born in Columbia, SC on October 30th, 1941 to Ruth Sumner Drennan and James Berners Drennan, Jr., also of Columbia, South Carolina. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1963, worked for Dun and Bradstreet for a time and was a member of the National Guard.
David was a kind and gentle man who cared deeply for his family. He had his own special way of viewing the world and was always true to himself. His sense of humor and brotherly advice will be greatly missed. David was well known in the West Columbia area and was a member of Shandon Presbyterian Church. The family is grateful to his friends and Guardian Angels in the West Columbia area who were always so kind to him.
David is survived by his brothers, James Berners Drennan, III of Spartanburg, SC and Thomas Sumner Drennan of Columbia, SC and his sister, Ruth JoAna Drennan of Charlotte NC. Memorials in David's name can be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation at www.bbrfoundation.org or the American Heart Association at www.heart.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home (Gervais)
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
7135225141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved