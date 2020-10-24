David Drennan
October 30, 1941 - October 12, 2020
West Columbia , South Carolina - David Watson Drennan of West Columbia, SC passed away at home on October 12th, 2020. He was 78. David was born in Columbia, SC on October 30th, 1941 to Ruth Sumner Drennan and James Berners Drennan, Jr., also of Columbia, South Carolina. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1963, worked for Dun and Bradstreet for a time and was a member of the National Guard.
David was a kind and gentle man who cared deeply for his family. He had his own special way of viewing the world and was always true to himself. His sense of humor and brotherly advice will be greatly missed. David was well known in the West Columbia area and was a member of Shandon Presbyterian Church. The family is grateful to his friends and Guardian Angels in the West Columbia area who were always so kind to him.
David is survived by his brothers, James Berners Drennan, III of Spartanburg, SC and Thomas Sumner Drennan of Columbia, SC and his sister, Ruth JoAna Drennan of Charlotte NC. Memorials in David's name can be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation at www.bbrfoundation.org
or the American Heart Association
at www.heart.com
.