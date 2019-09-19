Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David E. Burkhalter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David E. Burkhalter AIKEN - David E. Burkhalter died on September 17, 2019, due to complications from squamous cell cancer. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, 11:00 am, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC. David was the son of Willie and Marie Dockins Burkhalter of Bath, SC. He was a graduate of LBC High School and the University of South Carolina School of Engineering. On May 23, 1970, he married his high school sweetheart, Anne Brown Burkhalter. Mr. Burkhalter worked for SCE&G for 43 years, rising from draftsman to Power Delivery Manager. He was heavily involved in relief efforts in Charleston following Hurricane Hugo. He saw the eye from a concrete building and could quote the exact time, down to the minute, that it took to restore service to Charleston Hospitals. Due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, David underwent a lung transplant at Duke University Medical Center in 2012. In fact, he was one of the first US patients to receive a transplant via Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion, ultimately leading to FDA approval of this life saving procedure. Family, friends, and even physicians often joked that David truly had nine lives because of the number of miracles that allowed him 7 more years to watch his grandchildren grow. Much of the credit goes to the wonderful Duke staff, especially his pulmonologist, Dr. Jamie Todd. Mr. Burkhalter is survived by his wife of 49 years, Anne, son Jeffrey (Lara) Burkhalter, grandchildren David (14) and Leah (12), sister Sharon Adams, cousins Kay Barton and Faye Hall, stepmother Miriam Burkhalter, and sister-in-law Cindy Scott. Aloha Big Kahuna! Visit the online guestbook at

