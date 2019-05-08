David E. McLeod LEXINGTON - David E. McLeod, 40, husband of Deborah A. McLeod, passed away to be with the Lord Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Lexington Medical Center. Born December 30, 1978, in Sumter, he was a son of Dewey Edward McLeod and Debbie Hill McLeod. He was employed at M.B. Kahn Construction Company. He was an avid weightlifter. Survivors include his wife of Lexington; parents of Sumter; two daughters, Sarah McLeod and Rebekah McLeod both of the home; a brother, Kevin W. McLeod (Karen) of Irmo; a nephew, Conner McLeod; maternal grandfather, Samuel Hill (Juanita) of Woodruff. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Brian Magaw officiating. Burial will be in the Sumter Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M. Wednesday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home in Lexington and at the home of his parents in Sumter. Memorials may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

