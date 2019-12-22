Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Essick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Wayne Essick COLUMBIA David Wayne Essick passed away December 18, 2019, following a short illness. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, he was the son of Martin Lewis and Mae M. Essick. David was a member of First Baptist Church of Asheville, NC, and was a graduate of UNC-A, with degrees in economics and philosophy. David lived in San Antonio, TX, Gainesville, FL and Jacksonville, FL prior to relocating to Columbia, SC in 2012 to be of assistance to his parents. He was an antiques appraiser and dealer in his later life. David is survived by his parents; a sister, Diane E. Norris of Zebulon, NC; cousins, Paul F. Moore and Charles F. Essick, and long-time friend, Ron Raiola of Fletcher, NC. Private family services for David Wayne Essick, 62, of Columbia, SC, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a deed of kindness be done in the name of Jesus Christ.

