David "Buddy" F. Lucas COLUMBIA - David "Buddy" F. Lucas, 85, passed away on October 23 in Columbia, SC after a lengthy fight with cancer. While Buddy lost the battle here on earth, he won the war as he is now in heaven with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was the son of the late David & Verna Lucas. Buddy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Polly; their five daughters, Cindy (Harry) Holloman, Janet (Johnny) Frick, Donna (Dale) Jones, Karen (William) Price, Diane Starnes; grandchildren, Steven and Bryan Bush, Christopher, Lauren and Ashley Jones, Grace Price, Ava and Savannah Starnes; and great-grandson Jonah. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Micheal Starnes. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27 at Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home, 4645 Hardscrabble Road, Columbia, SC from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28 at 11 a.m. at Spring Valley Baptist Church, 91 Polo Road, Columbia, SC with burial to follow in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. To read full obituary and leave online condolences visit www.kornegayandmoseley.com
Published in The State on Oct. 26, 2019