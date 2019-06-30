Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Send Flowers Obituary

David Arthur Fleming, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA David Arthur Fleming Sr., 89, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Warriors Walk Hospice Care of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center in the presence of loving family. Arthur was born August 15, 1929 in Columbia, SC to the late Minnie Jane Mobley Fleming and the late David Edward Fleming. Arthur grew up in Cayce, SC and graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School in 1946. After graduation, he attended the University of South Carolina for one year, which began a lifelong love of Carolina Athletics. He left Carolina to work with his father in the trucking industry. Arthur entered the U.S. Army in 1951, serving as a cryptographer with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, NC. He was honorably discharged in 1953. He and his father owned and operated Fleming Trucking Company for many years until his father's retirement, after which Arthur worked for Spartan Express Inc. until his retirement. During retirement he occupied his time by working part-time for Budget Car Rentals, Hertz Car rentals and attending his grandchildren's sporting events and school activities. Arthur's favorite pastimes were water skiing, fishing, motorcycle riding, reading, traveling, and going to Carolina football games. He had been a member of the Gamecock Club for 67 years and attended every Carolina home football game from 1953 until 2009. On October 22, 2016, he was honored by the Gamecock Club as "Legendary Fan of the Game" at Williams Brice Stadium. He was a Masonic Lodge member for 50 years. He was a member of the Omar Shrine in Charleston, SC and a founding member of the Jamil Shrine in Columbia. He was also an American Legion member and supporter of the Scottish Rite Center. Arthur was a member of Cayce United Methodist Church. Arthur is survived by his wife of 29 years, Gwen Dennis Fleming of West Columbia; daughter, Margaret Fleming Evans (Randy) of Lexington; son, David Arthur Fleming, Jr. (Joyce) of Lexington; grandchildren, Jason Randall Evans of Lexington, Erin Nicole Fleming of Lexington, Parker David Fleming of Lexington, Samantha Elizabeth Fleming of Lexington; sister, Ann Fleming Diamond of Cayce; stepson Barry Dennis of Cayce, step-grandson, Shawn Dennis of Cayce, and many other beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 36 years, Margaret "Jimmie" Lewter Fleming, and grandson, David Andrew Evans. The family would like to thank the 4th floor CVA staff at LMC and the staff at Warriors Walk for everything they did for Arthur while he was in their care. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cayce United Methodist Church, followed by a graveside service at Southland Memorial Gardens.

