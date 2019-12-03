David Fogle

Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC
29209
(803)-776-1092
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
Calvary Baptist Church
594 Calvary Church Rd.
Neeses, SC
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
594 Calvary Church Rd.
Neeses, SC
Obituary
David "Coker" Fogle NORWAY, SC - Mr. David "Coker" Fogle, 73, of Norway passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 594 Calvary Church Rd., Neeses. Burial will follow at Norway Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Published in The State on Dec. 3, 2019
