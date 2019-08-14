David Francis Garcia Turkaly COLUMBIA - David Francis Garcia Turkaly, 55, of Columbia, died Monday, August 5, 2019. Born in Ayer, Massachusetts, on September 6, 1963, he was the son of Frank Blackburn Garcia of Trinity, FL and Sarah Sheppard Turkaly of Columbia, SC. David loved to sing and play his guitar. He played in various bands throughout his high school years. His passion for music enabled him to be a lifelong musician. David earned his bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina and went on to manage AV1 in Baltimore, MD. After returning to Columbia, David was employed as an Audio-Visual Specialist at Fort Jackson. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Parker Turkaly; a daughter, Lauren Nicole Turkaly; grandchildren, Bryson and McKenzie Busbee; brother, James Garcia (Cathy), Joseph Turkaly (Candice); sisters, Amy Shelton, Julia Garcia and Kristina Gabriel (Michael); as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepfather, James Richard Turkaly of Durham, NC. A memorial service for Mr. Turkaly will be held at 2 o'clock on Sunday, August 18th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Chapel, Columbia, SC with The Rev. Dr. Dennis Sheppard officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Aug. 14, 2019