David Gaston

January 10, 1945 - October 12, 2020

Montgomery, Alabama - David William Gaston III, age 75, died in Montgomery, AL, on October 12, 2020. David died peacefully, with his daughters by his side. David was born January 10, 1945 in Columbia, South Carolina, to David William Gaston and Jane Crout Gaston Walker. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his grandparents, George Elias Crout, Pearl Knight Crout, David W. Gaston and LuBelle Glover Gaston. David had a zest for living life. He was a spiritual man. He enjoyed reading and learning and inspired others in this way. He was an avid gardner. He enjoyed writing poetry, listening to music, and dancing, much like his parents. He had degrees in Theology and Horticulture. David is survived by his daughters, Sandra Elizabeth Gaston Sarka, and Rene Gaston Morris, and his step-daughter Paris. He had 3 grandchildren, Dalia Ruffatto, James Morris, and Corey Morris. David had 1 great-grandchild, Tyler Sikora. He is also survived by his siblings, Eddie Gaston, Katherine Gaston Pollock, Frank Gaston, Clint Gaston, and Nannette Gaston Casanova. Funeral services were held at Friendship Church in Prattville, AL on October 17, 2020.





