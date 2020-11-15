1/1
David Gaston
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Gaston
January 10, 1945 - October 12, 2020
Montgomery, Alabama - David William Gaston III, age 75, died in Montgomery, AL, on October 12, 2020. David died peacefully, with his daughters by his side. David was born January 10, 1945 in Columbia, South Carolina, to David William Gaston and Jane Crout Gaston Walker. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his grandparents, George Elias Crout, Pearl Knight Crout, David W. Gaston and LuBelle Glover Gaston. David had a zest for living life. He was a spiritual man. He enjoyed reading and learning and inspired others in this way. He was an avid gardner. He enjoyed writing poetry, listening to music, and dancing, much like his parents. He had degrees in Theology and Horticulture. David is survived by his daughters, Sandra Elizabeth Gaston Sarka, and Rene Gaston Morris, and his step-daughter Paris. He had 3 grandchildren, Dalia Ruffatto, James Morris, and Corey Morris. David had 1 great-grandchild, Tyler Sikora. He is also survived by his siblings, Eddie Gaston, Katherine Gaston Pollock, Frank Gaston, Clint Gaston, and Nannette Gaston Casanova. Funeral services were held at Friendship Church in Prattville, AL on October 17, 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved