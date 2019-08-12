David Ferrin Hockemeier LEXINGTON David Ferrin Hockemeier, 70, of Lexington, SC passed away August 8, 2019. He was born on December 8, 1948 in Carrollton, Missouri to the late William and Dorothy Hockemeier. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. David served 20 years in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a Mason with the American Legion Post 6. His passions were fishing, Gamecock football, riding his motorcycle, riding with the Patriot Guard, and spending time with his family. David is survived by his wife of 42 years, Betty J. Hockemeier; son, David William Hockemeier; daughter, Nicole M. Setree (Hockemeier); sister, Lois Beaman and his two grandchildren, Tyler Setree and Destiny Hockemeier. He was preceded in death by his father, William Hockemeier; mother, Dorothy Hockemeier; brother, Billy Dale Hockemeier and brother, Neil Hockemeier. The family will receive friends at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, on August 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held August 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Aug. 12, 2019