David J. Kenealy LEESVILLE - David J. Kenealy, age 63, of Leesville, South Carolina, passed away May 26, 2019. Dave was born October 24, 1955, in Council Bluffs, IA., to the late Richard D. and Mary Lou (Arrick) Kenealy. Dave graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1973. He was united in marriage to Kris Tellander, on September 17, 1995. He and wife Kris, were co- owners, and operated Environmental Progress, Inc., out of South Carolina. In addition to his parents, Dave is preceded in death by his infant brother Billy; father-in-law Chuck Tellander; mother-in-law D. Jean Tellander. Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Kris Kenealy, of Leesville, S.C.; son Jason (Jessica) Scott; grandsons Jonathan and Jacob, all of Lexington, S.C.; brothers Rick (Cheri) Kenealy, Mike (Patti) Kenealy, all of Council Bluffs, Gary (Sandy) Kenealy, of Claremore, OK., Kent (Zoe) Kenealy, of Blair, NE.; sisters Jana (Jim) Rowe, of Neola, IA, Anne Sims, of Bellevue, NE.; sister-in-law Jean and Allan Rubin, MD., of Holland, OH.; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. Prayer service Monday, June 3, 2019, at 5:00 p.m., with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Neola, IA. A luncheon will follow at the St. Patrick Church social hall in Neola. Memorials are suggested to SisterCare, Inc. A memorial service for Dave will be held at a later date in South Carolina.
Published in The State on May 31, 2019