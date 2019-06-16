David J. Kenealy LEESVILLE - David J. Kenealy, age 63, of Leesville, South Carolina, passed away May 26, 2019. Let's celebrate Dave's life, in the kind of fashion he would have wanted! Please join us for a Pig Roast, and all the other fixins', on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., at Environmental Progress Inc., 261 Riverchase Way, Lexington, S.C., 29072. Afterwards, we will salute Dave with more round of "Texas Holdem". In honor of Dave's memory, memorials are suggested to Sistercare Inc., 1820 Morlaine Rd., Cayce, S.C., 29033.
Published in The State on June 16, 2019