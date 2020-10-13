1/
David J. Mathias III
1971 - 2020
David J. Mathias, III
May 15, 1971 - October 10, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - The graveside service for David James Mathias, III, 49, of Columbia will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 1:00 pm in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC. The Reverend Jeff Shipman will officiate.
David was born in Columbia, SC, on May 15, 1971, and passed away on October 10, 2020. He is the son of Margaret Young Mathias-Brumbaugh and the late, David J. Mathias, Jr. David was a graduate of Irmo High School, class of 1989. He formerly worked at Mathias Sandwich Shop, UPS, and later was the owner/operator of his own residential remodeling company. David attended Riverland Hills Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and all his family. David loved being on the water, fishing, and boating on Lake Murray. He loved to take family vacations, going to Asheville NC/Biltmore house, Charleston, and Folly Beach. He was also a huge gamecock fan and loved watching and attending games.
Surviving; his loving wife of 20 years, Amber Ferris; mother, Margaret Y. Mathias-Brumbaugh (Phillip); daughter, Cameron Mathias; sister, Tara Mathias Miner (John); brother, Brandon Mathias; brother-in-law, DJ Ferris (Karen); uncles, Sam Mathias (Lisa) and Willie Mathias (Bonnie); aunts: Barbara Daniel (Walter), Libby Young and Linda Paschal; nephews: Samuel and Brandon, Jr.; nieces: Sarah Grace and Ruthanne as well as his beloved family dog, Daisy. Along with numerous cousins. Those who preceded him in death were his father, David J. Mathias, Jr.
Due to COVID 19 Pandemic, masks are highly suggested as well as social distancing at the cemetery.



Published in The State on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bush River Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services
5400 Bush River Rd
Columbia, SC 29212
8037721231
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
October 12, 2020
He could make eggs Benedict . God bless you, and your family.
Teressa Simpson
Friend
October 12, 2020
My deepest condolences. I am sharing in your sadness in the passing of David. I have a lot of fond childhood memories, he was a funny guy and a good friend back in those days. Prayers have been lifted for your entire family. May you all find peace in the Lord during this difficult time.
Heidi
Friend
October 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.My heart goes out to your family and loved ones. May God wrap you in his arms and hug you tight David.So many good happy Memories as children. Wishing comfort and peace to all.
Amie
Friend
