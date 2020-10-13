David J. Mathias, IIIMay 15, 1971 - October 10, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - The graveside service for David James Mathias, III, 49, of Columbia will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 1:00 pm in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC. The Reverend Jeff Shipman will officiate.David was born in Columbia, SC, on May 15, 1971, and passed away on October 10, 2020. He is the son of Margaret Young Mathias-Brumbaugh and the late, David J. Mathias, Jr. David was a graduate of Irmo High School, class of 1989. He formerly worked at Mathias Sandwich Shop, UPS, and later was the owner/operator of his own residential remodeling company. David attended Riverland Hills Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and all his family. David loved being on the water, fishing, and boating on Lake Murray. He loved to take family vacations, going to Asheville NC/Biltmore house, Charleston, and Folly Beach. He was also a huge gamecock fan and loved watching and attending games.Surviving; his loving wife of 20 years, Amber Ferris; mother, Margaret Y. Mathias-Brumbaugh (Phillip); daughter, Cameron Mathias; sister, Tara Mathias Miner (John); brother, Brandon Mathias; brother-in-law, DJ Ferris (Karen); uncles, Sam Mathias (Lisa) and Willie Mathias (Bonnie); aunts: Barbara Daniel (Walter), Libby Young and Linda Paschal; nephews: Samuel and Brandon, Jr.; nieces: Sarah Grace and Ruthanne as well as his beloved family dog, Daisy. Along with numerous cousins. Those who preceded him in death were his father, David J. Mathias, Jr.Due to COVID 19 Pandemic, masks are highly suggested as well as social distancing at the cemetery.