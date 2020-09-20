David Jefferson Rogers, Sr. LEXINGTON David Rogers (Dave), 89, went home to be with the Lord and with his beloved wife, Betty, on September 12, 2020. David was born in the small Community of Switzer, S. C. He graduated from Chesnee High School. After high school he attended Clemson, worked construction with Duke Power Co. as a carpenter building power plants in S. C. & N. C. He entered the Army in 1953 & served in Korea. Upon discharge he re-entered Clemson graduating with a BS degree in Industrial Education in 1958. He later earned his Master of Industrial Education from Clemson University. His first five years teaching was on Chincoteague Island, Va. (where the ponies swim) followed by three years in Hampton, Va. He taught Industrial Arts (mostly furniture building). He returned to S.C. and worked in the state office of Technical Education in Columbia as a Teacher Trainer. Following that he supervised Federally Funded Training Programs in the S.C. Department of Correction for TEC. In 1978 he returned to the classroom teaching Carpentry to high school students at Lexington Technology Center. He started a program in which the students build a house each year. The students built thirteen houses before he retired in 1993. The program continues to this day. After retirement David became involved in several volunteer organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Camp Kemo, and Camp Discovery. He traveled with the Youth of St. Andrews Baptist Church doing domestic missions for 10 summers. He felt led to do short term ministry to foreign countries. He did carpentry work in Nicaragua, Brazil, & Israel. He & Betty traveled to Honduras 17 years where David led the carpentry group. After retirement David & Betty did renovation work throughout Lexington & Richland Counties. David loved building furniture with his Sweetie, Betty. He built a dozen beds over the years as well as several hutches and dining room tables. He built pieces of furniture for all the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his father and mother John and Olive Rogers; a sister, Edna Scruggs; brothers, Hilton Rogers and John Rogers; three Brothers-In-Law, Winfred Scruggs, Clellan Thorne, and Charles Armstrong. He is survived by daughter, Deborah Carroll (Robert) of Lexington, S.C.; sons, David, Jr. (Carla) of Kingsport, Tn., Richard (Ann) of Madison, N.C., Kenneth (Donna) of Liberty, S.C.; Eight Grandchildren, Christy Spink (Will) Huntsville, Al., Ryan Carroll of Berlin, Germany, Jennifer Crissman (Ben) Charlotte, N.C., John Rogers (Cristina), of Wilsons Mills, N.C., Paul David Rogers of Columbia, S.C., Patrick Rogers (Haley) of Simpsonville, S.C. Brandon Vinson (Stephanie) of Liberty, S.C. Derek Vinson (Shay) of Easley, S.C.; twelve great grandchildren; Sister-in-law, Marcelle of Clemson and Melvin Rogers (Emilie) of Boiling Springs, S.C; sisters, Doris Thorne of Burlington, N.C. and Nellie Armstrong of Charlotte, N.C.; and many nieces & nephews. Known as Pop Pop (Christy, the oldest grandchild, named him that); he will be missed especially by the grandchildren & great-grandchildren. A memorial service to honor and celebrate Dave and Betty's lives will be scheduled later, pending relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. Please contact St. Andrews Baptist Church for updates. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church or Camp Kemo. Barr-Price Funeral home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com
