David J Frontz COLUMBIA - David John Frontz, 71, of Columbia, SC, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 12:00 Noon on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, 3379 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC. The family will greet visitors beginning at 11:00 am at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. The family respectfully requests privacy and no visitors at the home. David was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John D. Frontz and the late Nancy L. Frontz. He was a graduate of Orangeburg High School and the University of South Carolina with a Masters in Mathematics. He was retired from SC State Government. He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Genie; his beloved daughter, Wendy; a sister, Linda Creasap (Mark) of Spartanburg; an aunt, Marilyn Frontz of Meadville, Pa.; his mother-in-law, Mary Felkel of Orangeburg; a brother-in-law, John Felkel (Charlene) of Aiken; four nephews; six great-nieces and great-nephews; three first cousins; and his faithful canine companion, Tommy. Memorials may be made to Pets, Inc., 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia, SC 29170.

