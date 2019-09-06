David (Tater) Lavern Lloyd SWANSEA, SC - Mr. David (Tater) Lavern Lloyd, 81, of Swansea, SC, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at Antioch Baptist Church on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Calvin Snelgrove officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will be in the church cemetery. Mr. Lloyd was born in Lexington County a son of the late Willie M. and Delle Smith Lloyd. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, Oliver Masonic Lodge #133, Woodmen of the World, American Legion and a U. S. Army veteran. Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Crozier Lloyd; Daughters, Kimberly L. Bass, Alice S. Pettit and Deniese (Larry) Woods; brothers, Larry F. (Elizabeth) Lloyd and Donald L. (Betty) Lloyd; sisters, Kaye L. Harley and Faye L. Lee; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers, Paul Lloyd and Willie Lloyd and sisters, Llewellyn Sharpe and Ernestine Lloyd. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, at the church before the funeral. Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) in North is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, P. O. Box 69, Gaston, SC 29053.
Published in The State on Sept. 6, 2019