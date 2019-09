David (Tater) Lavern Lloyd SWANSEA, SC - Mr. David (Tater) Lavern Lloyd, 81, of Swansea, SC, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at Antioch Baptist Church on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Calvin Snelgrove officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will be in the church cemetery. Mr. Lloyd was born in Lexington County a son of the late Willie M. and Delle Smith Lloyd. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, Oliver Masonic Lodge #133, Woodmen of the World, American Legion and a U. S. Army veteran. Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Crozier Lloyd; Daughters, Kimberly L. Bass, Alice S. Pettit and Deniese (Larry) Woods; brothers, Larry F. (Elizabeth) Lloyd and Donald L. (Betty) Lloyd; sisters, Kaye L. Harley and Faye L. Lee; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers, Paul Lloyd and Willie Lloyd and sisters, Llewellyn Sharpe and Ernestine Lloyd. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, at the church before the funeral. Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home ( www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com ) in North is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, P. O. Box 69, Gaston, SC 29053.