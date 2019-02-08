David Arthur Lawson GASTON David A. Lawson, 86, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. Mr. Lawson was born November 7, 1932 in Knoxville, TN, and was the only son of the late Corenna Parrott and Arthur N. Lawson. Predeceased by his adoring wife of 60 years, Mildred Benedict Lawson, he is survived by their six children, David A. Jr., Sandra J., Stephen L., R. Scott (Joani), Carol, Susan (Barry Shuster) Lawson and ten grandchildren; his sisters, Margaret (the late John V.) Smith and Anna Mae (the late Rod) Heiser; brother-in-law, Bert (Kathleen) Benedict and many beloved nieces and nephews. Mr. Lawson was a Research and Design Engineer, a master gardener, a bee keeper and a family man. He was also a life-long learner, an avid reader, and a major supporter of the Arts, including the symphony orchestra and the Michael S. Gordon Center for Research in Medical Education. Memorials may be made to the USC School of Music, 813 Assembly St., Columbia, SC 29201. Visitation for David A. Lawson will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, 820 W. Dunbar Rd. Funeral services will be at 12:00 noon, interment immediately following at Southland Memorial Gardens. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 8, 2019