David Lee Frier, Sr. COLUMBIA - David Lee Frier, Sr., age 77, died peacefully on May 26th, 2019. David, the son of the late Clarence and Clara Mae Gattis Frier was born on September 28, 1941 in Dillon, SC. The family moved to Winnsboro, SC where David attended Everette Elementary School and graduated from Mt. Zion High School. David played on the 1959 Mt. Zion football team that won a State Title. David also boxed for several years in the Golden Gloves League. After serving his county in the United States Navy, David joined the City of Columbia Police Department. He was one of the first motorcycle patrol officers and was awarded the WIS-TV Columbia City Police Officer of the Year Award in 1967. David later went to work with Bankers Trust Bank as The Vice President of Security serving the states of North and South Carolina. David taught a very dynamic class at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy on Bank Robbery Investigation during his years with the bank. David retired from Bank of America in 1995. David then worked for the Richland County Sheriff's Department until 2008. David Frier was a Life Member of the Shandon Masonic Lodge 370 for many years serving multiple times as the Worshipful Master and as the Secretary of the Lodge. At the time of his death, David was a member of the Cayce Masonic Lodge. David also achieved membership in the York Rite. David is survived by his wife, Rebecca Hamor-Frier, his two sons, Scottie Rice Frier, Sr. (Holly) and David Lee Frier, Jr. and his daughter, Kelly Elizabeth Register (Byron). He is also survived by his grandsons, Scottie Rice Frier Jr. (Marie), Mason Lee Frier (Nichole), Grayson McClarrie, and Nicholas Laws (Lindley) and his granddaughters Abby Frier, Chloe Register, Kayla Frier and Brittany Lane. David had three great granddaughters and one great grandson. His surviving sisters are Dorothy Talbert, Deloria Smith (Fred) and Dianne Windham. David was predeceased by his beloved wife of 41 years and the mother of his children, Margaret Elizabeth Rice Frier. Services for David Lee Frier, Sr. will be held at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, 3926 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205 on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation and a reception will be held beginning at 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Memory of David Lee Frier, Sr. to the Columbia Police Department Foundation. Donations can be made online at Columbiapdfoundation.org or can be mailed to The City of Columbia Police Department, 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201 Attn: Captain George Drafts. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

