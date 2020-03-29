Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lee Walker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Lee Walker CHESAPEAKE, VA David Lee Walker, 65, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 21, 2020. David was born in W. Columbia, SC to Doris Jackson Walker and the late Harvey Lee Walker, Jr. He was a member of Christ's Sanctified Holy Church for his entire life. David was an avid photographer, loved reading God's word, hiking and being outdoors. He was very handy and was able to fix anything he put his mind to. David was predeceased by a grandson, Paul David. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 43 years, Karen Lynn Martin Walker; daughters, Crystal Lynn Villanova (Ty) of Chesapeake and Kelly Marie White (Travis) of Palm Bay, FL; siblings, Kenneth L. Walker (Debbie) of Augusta, GA, and Doris Ann Jordan (Ron) of Lexington, SC; brother-in-law, Wayne Martin (Doris) of Irmo, SC; grandchildren, Benjamin, Joshua, Addison, Melody and Dawson; and a host of other family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Christ's Sanctified Holy Church Cemetery in Ft. Valley, GA. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Christ's Sanctified Holy Church in Chesapeake. Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake is assisting the family, express condolences at

