David "Dave" Armand McIntosh COLUMBIA - David Armand "Dave" McIntosh, 66, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Columbia, SC on August 18, 1953 and was the son of Ethelind Carmen Wheeler McIntosh and Wilson Legare McIntosh. He attended high school at Gordon Military in Barnesville, GA, graduating in 1971. He attended the University of South Carolina where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism in 1975. He later returned to the University of South Carolina earning a Masters of Communication in 1980. He was a lifelong Gamecock fan, enjoying football, basketball, and baseball. He worked in broadcasting since 1972. Working at radio stations in Hilton Head, Orangeburg, Columbia, Cayce, and Pinehurst. From 1986 to 2018 he was news director at WPUB/WCAM in Camden, South Carolina and won awards from the South Carolina Education Association, the South Carolina Medical Association, and other groups for his coverage of various issues. He believed that local radio was crucial to community success, attending and reporting on Kershaw County Council and Kershaw County school board meetings. He was an avid reader who could always be found with a book in hand, and loved the BBC, history, British War movies, and aviation, especially US Military aviation. Dave was a longtime board member of the South Carolina Historic Aviation Foundation, SCHAF, serving as secretary. He was instrumental in publicity for SCHAF and also wrote the monthly newsletter. In addition, he was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Columbia and South Carolina First Families. He was predeceased by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lillian Going McIntosh; daughter, Eleanor Carmen "Carrie" McIntosh; sister-in-law, Jacquelyn A. Going, MD; and brother, Dr. Wilson Legare McIntosh, Jr. The family will receive friends and family at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Carolina Historic Aviation Foundation, 3100 Devine St., Columbia SC 29205 or to First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion St., Columbia, SC 29201. Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave online condolences and memories, please visit www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
