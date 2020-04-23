Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Graveside service 11:00 AM Mound Cemetery Rolling Fork , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Milton Beales, Jr. LEXINGTON David Milton Beales, Jr., 85, was born May 3, 1934 in Loudoun County, VA and passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was a son of the late Nina Edna (Adelaide) Crittenden and David Milton Beales, Sr. He was outspoken, firm-minded, and a self-made individual, having left home as a young teen to hunt, trap, and fish his way to adulthood before he enlisted in the Air Force. He served as a lifeguard, and was a remarkable swimmer. As a result of his young life and growing up early, he developed a love for the outdoors, and spent many days in the woods or on a lake. After retiring from the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Beales completed his accounting degree and worked in several positions as an accountant. From IRS auditor to Budweiser then a civilian in the Navy, ultimately opening his own tax consulting business, Beales & Associate. He loved crunching numbers, and without advertising, he and his late wife created a lucrative, word-of-mouth, home-based enterprise, respected by many throughout the Charleston area. He cared deeply for his dogs over the years and, unbeknownst to many, he made monthly trips to his local shelter with a 50-pound bag of dog food, blankets and newspapers, often with his black toy poodle, Sam, in tow. But his best years and best of times were by far the 63 years he spent married to his wife, Fran. They are remembered as one, ever devoted to each other. Their knack for gardening, easy ability to laugh, and incredible talent to dance in perfect sync are remembered by friends and family as talents of the pair, and none could envision one without the other. They embraced a marriage everyone wished they had, even having eloped at ages 18 and 21. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Hope Beales Clark (Gary) of Chapin, Lisa Carole Beales Williams of Myrtle Beach; grandsons, Ethan Williams of Myrtle Beach, Matthew Stuart Jerdan of Charlotte, NC, Stephen Maxwell Jerdan (Tara) of Chapin; great grandsons, Jackson Maxwell Jerdan and Samuel Duke Jerdan, both of Chapin. He was predeceased by his wife, Frances Emile Newman Beales. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Mound Cemetery in Rolling Fork, MS. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, in Lexington, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Mr. Beales' love for dogs, donations can be made to Noah's Ark Rescue, www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

