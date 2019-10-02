David N. Spires GASTON, S. C. - David N. Spires, 76, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, October 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Gaston with the Rev. Terry Wilder officiating. Burial will be in First Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Spires was born in Lexington County, the son of the late Nathaniel and Maefield Sightler Spires. He was retired from the Columbia Fire Department after 25 years of dedicated service. Survivors include his wife, Jackie K. Spires; a sister, Jo Ellen Haigwood and brothers, Robert E. (Barbara) Spires and Phillip (Betty) Spires. He was predeceased by a sister Carolyn Kelly and brothers, James Spires and Harold Spires. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM prior to the service on Friday and other times at the home of his wife, 2995 Redmond Mill Road, North, S. C. Culler- McAlhany Funeral Home (www.cullermcalhanyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family. Memorial may be made to First Baptist Church of Gaston or Swansea First Baptist Church.
Published in The State on Oct. 2, 2019