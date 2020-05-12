David Nickles Rimer BATESBURG - David Nickles Rimer, 69, of Batesburg, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Rimer was born in Chester, SC, son of the late Elva Phillips Timmons. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Great Falls, SC. Mr. Rimer was a proud Batesburg-Leesville Panther. He served this community over 40 years as a teacher, selling tickets at football games and band competitions, and also serving as the Year Book and Senior Class Advisor. Mr. Rimer wrote "the Padget for the Order of the Arrow!". He served several years at Camp Palmetto. Surviving are his brother, Charles Edward Timmons, Sr; sister, Rena Elizabeth Timmons; nephews, William (Marcia) Franklin, Charles Edward (Becky) Timmons, Jr, Christopher David (Brianna) Timmons; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mother, and sister, Laurie Timmons Franklin. Memories and Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on May 12, 2020.