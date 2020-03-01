Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Padgett Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Padgett, Sr. SALUDA - David Leroy Padgett, Sr, 76, passed away February 26, 2020 at his home. A native of Saluda, and son of the late Michael Herlong Padgett, Sr and Kathryn Welch Padgett, he was husband of Linda Lee Long Padgett. A graduate of Saluda High School and Charlotte Business College, he spent three years in the Navy, and worked at Clarkson, Harden and Gantt before becoming the owner of Lopa Farms. He served as Chairman of Deacons at Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, and in 1985 received Conservation Farmer of the Year. He was appointed Commissioner with Saluda Soil and Water District in March 1994 where he served as Chairman and Treasurer. Mr. Padgett also was a board member of Farmers Mutual Insurance where he served as Vice President. Surviving are his wife, Linda Lee Long Padgett, a son, David L. Padgett, Jr. (Amanda) of Saluda, two daughters, Lori P. Atkins (Roger) and Kimberly P. Hall (Nick) both of Saluda, eight grandchildren, David L. Padgett III, John Daniel Padgett, Georgia Padgett, Nathan Padgett, Aiyanna Meetze, Peyton Atkins, Peter Corley and Delanie Capps, and three brothers, Michael Padgett (Lynn) of Ninety Six, Vann Padgett (Ann) of Columbia and Freddy Padgett (Sarah) of Columbia. Mr. Padgett was preceded in death by two sisters, Motlena Padgett Smith and Marilyn Padgett Powell. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 4:30 PM, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Red Bank Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held 4:30 PM, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Red Bank Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Holcombe and Rev. Dennis Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, 457 Pine Pleasant Church Road, Saluda, SC 29138, Red Bank Baptist Church, 309 E. Church Street, Saluda, SC 29138, or to the . Memories and condolences may be shared online at

