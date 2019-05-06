Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Palmer Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



David Palmer, Jr. SALUDA - David Shelton Palmer, Jr., 83, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Saluda Nursing Center in Saluda, South Carolina. Born in Saluda County and a son of the late David Shelton Palmer, Sr. and Farrah Ellen Minor Palmer, he was the husband of the late Barbara Jean Mitchell Palmer. Mr. Palmer was a graduate of Hollywood High School and a longtime member of Sardis Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. A US Army veteran, Mr. Palmer served as company clerk for the 46th transportation company in Inchon, Korea, from 1958-1959. When his military service ended, he was employed with Monsanto of Greenwood where he worked as a foreman for over twenty-five years before retiring in 1985. Shortly after his retirement, he attended Kenneth Shuler Barber School and began a second career as a barber at Shealy's Barber Shop in Saluda from 1986 until 2013. Mr. Palmer is survived by two daughters, Janet P. D'Agostino (Daniel) of York and Holly P. Beeson (Andy) of Lexington, a sister, Eleanor P. Metts of Saluda; four grandsons, Gabriel and Michael D'Agostino and Drew and Luke Beeson; and his mother-in-law Mildred B. Mitchell of Saluda. He is preceded in death by his wife of fifty-five years; his parents; his brothers, Cromer Palmer of Greenwood, Homer Palmer, Bennie Lee (Jake) Palmer, Roy Palmer, and Joe Palmer, all of Saluda; his sisters, Edith Nichols of Saluda and Sally Rinehart of Newberry. Funeral services will be held 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Sardis Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Bell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to Sardis Baptist Church, 218 Sardis Rd., Saluda, SC 29138. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com Published in The State on May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close