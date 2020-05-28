David Patrick Killian LEXINGTON - David Patrick Killian passed away at Lexington Medical Center on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis, who would have celebrated 57 years of marriage with him on June 5 th of this year. He is also survived by his son, Tim and his wife Stephanie of Lexington, SC, grandson, Nicholas Patrick, of Wake Forest, NC, brother, Steve, of Seminole, Florida, sister, Mary Kay and her husband Ralph Schmitt of Ellsworth, IL, sister, Nora and her husband Wade Butler of Morton, IL, as well as several nieces and nephews. Dave was born in Bloomington, Illinois in October 1946 to Raymond and Katheryn Moody Killian. Other than his parents, Dave was predeceased by his sons, Gary Patrick and David Michael as well as his brothers, Jim, Raymond Jr. (Shorty) and Mike Killian. Dave pursued a career in the Information Technology field. He worked primarily with the IBM AS 400 Mainframes long before the introduction of the World Wide Web and some of his employers included Jones & Laughlin, Teledyne Technologies, Lear Siegler and Gardner Denver/Cooper Power Tools. The acquisition of Gardner Denver by Cooper was the pivotal event that brought the Killian Family to South Carolina during the summer of 1982. Dave's interest in his earlier years included wood working, tennis, racquetball, basketball, fishing and travel. After Dave's move to South Carolina, NASCAR became his favorite pastime. He loved Bill Elliott and always looked forward to Daytona 500 and the start of the NASCAR season. He also loved to pull for the Gamecocks and never missed an opportunity to watch any and all Gamecock sports. In recent years, you could find Dave enjoying his retirement. Whether he was riding his John Deere tractor, tending to their garden, watching the Food Network in search of his next spicy dish or catching a Western classic, Dave lived his life to its fullest. He was born and raised Catholic and took his faith very seriously as a member and usher at Corpus Christi for close to 37 years. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Lexington Medical Center for taking such wonderful care of Dave during his brief stay with them. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 30 th at 11:00 am at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lexington, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Corpus Christi Food Pantry. Condolences to www.barr-price.com www.barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on May 28, 2020.