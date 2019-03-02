David D. Phillips, LT Col. (USAF Retired) SPRINGFIELD - Graveside funeral services for David Dwight "Sonny" Phillips, LT Col. (USAF Retired), 79, of Springfield, SC will be held three o'clock p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Springfield Cemetery with military honors accorded; Reverend Henry Cooper will be officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. David passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Dwight William Phillips and Vanetta Eve Gleaton Phillips and was first married to the late Elizabeth Starr Busbee "Libby Starr" Phillips. David retired from the U. S. Air Force as a Lt. Col. after 22 years of service. After his retirement from the military, he served as the administrator of the Methodist Oaks in Orangeburg for 10 years. He was a member of the American Legion, the Academy of Model Aeronautics, the Mustang Club of America and the Rotary Club. Survivors include Lillie Gleaton Phillips; his son David D. Phillips, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Simpsonville; grandchildren Sarah Kate Phillips and Shelly Starr Phillips; former mother-in-law Mary Elizabeth Roberson Busbee Morris. He was preceded in death by his son Robert Dantzler Phillips. Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 2, 2019