David Reese Baker
1952 - 2020
November 9, 1952 - November 17, 2020
Camden, South Carolina - Services for David Reese Baker, 68, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the DAV.
Mr. Baker passed away at KershawHealth on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born in LaPorte, Ind., he was the son of Clara Mae Pasley Baker and the late James Baker. He served in the United States Navy. He was the owner of Baker's Black River Storage and former owner of Image Printing. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW. Mr. Baker enjoyed riding his Harley, Monday night Football, and listening to Joyce Meyer Ministries.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia McCabe Baker; mother, Clara Baker of Independence, KS.; daughters, Becky Baush and Maria Phillips; son, Michael Baker; step-children, Doug Hutson, Pam Cluxton and Adam Hutson; brothers, Steve Baker and Mark Baker; and 10 grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Jeff Baker.



Published in The State on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 18, 2020
Prayers for the family. He was a great person to work for.
Melissa Threatt
Friend
November 17, 2020
To the greatest boss ever, Fly high my friend, you will be so missed. Forever your gal Friday!
To Patti and family, my heart breaks for you, may the Holy Spirit comfort you now and in the coming days.
Carol Rankin
Friend
