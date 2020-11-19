David Reese BakerNovember 9, 1952 - November 17, 2020Camden, South Carolina - Services for David Reese Baker, 68, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the DAV.Mr. Baker passed away at KershawHealth on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born in LaPorte, Ind., he was the son of Clara Mae Pasley Baker and the late James Baker. He served in the United States Navy. He was the owner of Baker's Black River Storage and former owner of Image Printing. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW. Mr. Baker enjoyed riding his Harley, Monday night Football, and listening to Joyce Meyer Ministries.Surviving are his wife, Patricia McCabe Baker; mother, Clara Baker of Independence, KS.; daughters, Becky Baush and Maria Phillips; son, Michael Baker; step-children, Doug Hutson, Pam Cluxton and Adam Hutson; brothers, Steve Baker and Mark Baker; and 10 grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Jeff Baker.