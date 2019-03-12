Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Rice Sr.. View Sign

David Rice, Sr. COLUMBIA - David Rice, Sr., 82, husband of Lessie Mae, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Prisma Health Heart Hospital. He was born in the Dunbar Community of Georgetown, SC on March 22, 1936 to the late Dock and Flossie Rice. David attended Howard High School in Georgetown, SC. He earned a living picking up and delivering dry cleaning to the residents of the Dunbar community. He left Georgetown to seek better employment opportunities in New York City and to join his soon to be wife who re-located there as well. He married Lessie Mae Canteen, the love of his life, on December 15, 1962 on a snowy day in the Bronx, NY. They settled down in Harlem, New York. Out of their union, they had four children: Sharon, Karen, David, Jr., and Kevin. David worked for Hatco Printing in Long Island as a bookbinder. He then worked for the New York City Housing Authority Senator Robert Taft Houses and retired March 26, 1998 after over 15 years of service. David symbolized his dedication to Jehovah God on July 5, 2003. He loved the ministry and found great joy in talking to others about God's Kingdom. He was a faithful member of the Clemson Road Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. David loved life and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his brothers who lived in the Bronx where they would meet on a weekly basis talking about old times. David made sure his children regularly played with his nieces and nephews who lived in the Bronx. He would also regularly visit his relatives in Georgetown, SC with his family in tow. David had a great sense of humor and was known for his sharp suites and stylish hats. He also loved the beach and the ocean as well as jogging in Central Park, NY. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Ellis Rice (Estelle), Hezekiah (Junior) Rice; Sonny Rice (Teheyma); Henry Rice (Joyce); four sisters: Daisy Priest, Pearline Rice, Rose Gloster, and Nora Rice; one daughter Dorthena Gibson Wigfall (DD Washington). He leaves to cherish precious memories, his devoted and beloved wife, Lessie of 56 years; his children: Sharon Rice-Hicks (Erwin), Karen Rice of Upper Marlboro, MD, David Rice, Jr., and Kevin Rice of Frederick, MD, Janette Washington of Georgetown, SC, Annette Davis (Karl) of Andrews, SC, Barbara Thompson of Baltimore, MD, John H. Alston of Philadelphia, PA, Marvin Tucker of Georgetown, SC, Glenett Hannah of Atlanta, GA, Rosemary Cook (David) of Coon Rapids, MN; his siblings: Herman Rice (Rena), Anna Mae Cuttino of Georgetown, SC; Judy (Mills) Briggs of Hephizabah, GA, Zearline Holmes of Georgetown, SC; a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other relatives.

