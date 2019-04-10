David Leslie Ritchie COLUMBIA - A graveside service for David Leslie Ritchie, 84, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Ritchie passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born in Columbia, he was a son of the late David Librus Ritchie and Eli Kennedy Ritchie. David retired from Vendor Supply after many years and was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Incarnation. He was also a member of several bowling leagues and an avid Clemson Tiger fan. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Juanita and son, Dwight David Ritchie (Deborah) of Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his step-mother, Gladys Wright Ritchie and brother, James Clarence "Jimmie" Ritchie. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 10, 2019