Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Ronald Rourk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



David Ronald Rourk MURPHY, NC - David Ronald Rourk, 78, of Murphy, North Carolina passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Charleston, South Carolina on July 3, 1940 to Clarence H. and Mary P. Rourk. There he grew up, attending Saint Andrews area schools, and joining the United States Air Force at age 18. After four years of service, he returned to Charleston, working civil service for the United States Navy for more than 20 years both at the Naval Supply Center and Naval Electronics Engineering Systems. David also worked for State Printing Company in Columbia, South Carolina for 12 years. In summer of 1969, he met his future wife at choir practice at Saint Matthew's Lutheran Church in Charleston, where they were married the following November. After she graduated from seminary, David and Maggie settled where she served: Columbia, South Carolina; Fairfax, Virginia; Portland, Oregon; and since, 2017, Murphy, North Carolina. David was without fail a loving husband, son, father, and grandfather. He cherished his friends, and always shared his joyful sense of humor and his solid faith that the gift of this life is all grace. In addition to his wife, the Rev. Dr. Marguerite M. Rourk, David is survived by his sons, David Edwin (Beth) of Portland, Oregon and Daniel Matthew (April) of Asheville, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Tiernan and Santana; his brother, Clarence H. Jr. of Charleston; and a host of precious friends near and far. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 in The Episcopal Church of the Messiah in Murphy with the Rev. Dr. William Breedlove officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of David Ronald Rourk to The Episcopal Church of the Messiah, PO Box 67, Murphy, NC 28906 or The , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 72123 or Saint Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29405 or to the . Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhomeinc.com Published in The State on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.