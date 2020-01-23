Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Ross Jensen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



David Ross Jensen COLUMBIA Funeral services for David Ross Jensen, 70, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 7449 Broad River Rd., Irmo, SC. The family will receive friends from 12:30 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the chapel. A private interment will be held in Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harvest Hope, PO Box 451, Columbia, SC 29202/https://give.harvesthope.org/ch eckout/5372; American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839/www.redcross.org or Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014/www.michaeljfox.org. Mr. Jensen was born June 23, 1949 in Emmett, ID and passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was the son of the late Milo Andrus and Dorothy Hellen Ballard Jensen and stepmother, the late Margaret Mae Parker Jensen. Mr. Jensen worked for Westinghouse for 38 years. He umpired, coached and served on the board for the East Columbia Recreational Organization for over 30 years and served a two-year mission in California for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Mr. Jensen was an avid coin collector, card shark and sports enthusiast, best known for his pitching from the softball mound where he earned his nickname "Catfish" from his resemblance to MLB pitcher Catfish Hunter. He volunteered at Harvest Hope, American Red Cross and the public library and served in multiple capacities as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Mr. Jensen was a hands-on father and grandfather, always volunteering to be buried in the sand at the beach, to push the swing for hours, to play dress up with makeup, to be the all-time quarterback, and many other family activities. He would best be described by the word CHARITY, the pure love of Christ, as stated in the scripture Moroni 7:47. Mr. Jensen is survived by his children, Jody Allison (Douglas), Robert Jensen (Kristin), Jarom Jensen, Kelly Sogaard (Franck); the mother of his children, Sandy Rossiter Jensen; 15 grandchildren and siblings, Paul Jensen, Karen Findlay, Jeri Cannon, Karl Jensen, Michelle Jarman, Merri Ann Farnsworth, Maren Beazer. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathryn Gurney. Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com Published in The State on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

