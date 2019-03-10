David Frances Rudik COLUMBIA - David Frances Rudik, 55, passed on Thursday, January 10, 2019 in Louisville, KY. A Celebration of David's Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel. David was the oldest child of the late SFC David F. Rudik Sr. and Anne Louise Wheeler Rudik. David will be remembered by numerous friends who will miss his wit and passionate debate skills. He was always willing to share a Romulan ale and a conversation with those lucky enough to call him friend. He is survived by his sister, Diane (Mike) Rudik Dickman. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
