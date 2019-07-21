David Robert Schade BLYTHEWOOD - David Robert "Pappers" Schade, 73, of Blythewood, died Thursday, July 18, 2019. A son of the late Robert O. and Elaine Zedekar Schade, he was married to his college sweetheart, Linda Baroody, for 52 years. David was a savvy real estate businessman and developer. He enjoyed golf and was an avid Gamecock fan. As a proud Gamecock, he was a member of the USC bowling team and bowled nationally. David served as a Sunday School Director, teacher, deacon and choir member. He was a member of Shandon Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Linda, and daughters, Robin Schade (Robin Lee), Elana McElroy Royster (Chris); grandchildren, Matthew McElroy, Joshua McElroy, Maryann Royster, Jackson Royster; sister, Kathryn S. Kalasinsky (Victor); brother-in-law, Samuel G. Baroody; many nieces and nephews; and his precious dogs, Bella, Millie, and Minnie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Nicholas A. Kalasinsky. A service will be held 2 o'clock, Wednesday, July 24th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family will receive friends following the service. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tarsha and all the members of the LVAD team and all the "angels" of the CV ICU at Prisma Health Heart Hospital. Memorials may be made to the , 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033, Shandon Baptist Church Mission Fund, 5250 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206 or a . Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on July 21, 2019