David Sterling Williams COLUMBIA - David Sterling Williams passed away September 13, 2020. Born on September 15, 1956 in Albany, New York. He is survived by his beautiful loving faithful wife, Belinda (Nina) Young-Williams and his children Robert Easton Kawika (Tiffany Anne), James Nicholas Kawehi (Emily Rose), Malia Kawehilani Julianna, and grandchild Marcus Lopaka Cole. He was predeceased by his son, Jonathan Sterling Koa Young-Williams, his father, Robert A. Williams, and Charles S. Longcope Jr. David is remembered by his mother, Mary Alice Williams, and siblings, Joel Williams (Sylvia), Sarah Rice (Aaron), Martha Newburg (Tom), Andrew Williams (Angel), Mary Younginer (Larry), and Uncle James (Jim) L. Williams, and all of his nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. David will continue to be recognized as a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, oldest brother, nephew, and friend. Throughout the years, David has become a well-versed man in any field he pursued. He was considered the best printer in Columbia when he worked as a pressman for 30 years. He served as soccer coach to all of his children and many of their friends and fellow teammates, making friends with the parents and being the competitive but attentive coach to the kids. From 2002 to 2008 he was a Boy Scout leader and two of his own boys, along with his wife, joined him during this time. David then put his efforts toward becoming a massage therapist. Going back to school and starting his own business as a LMT. He has since retired, but continued to enjoy activities that have always brought him the most joy. These past few years he picked up bowling again, playing in a league with his family. He even brought out his classic bowling ball from years ago. David loved going to the skating rink. That's even where he met his wife, Nina. The rink is where many people remember David's moves and smooth style. Later on, taking his extended family and his own children to the skating rink, the kids remember thinking he was the coolest parent out there. David enjoyed the outdoors and would go camping on a regular basis. During his adolescent years, he and his family grew up on the campgrounds of Bethel Christian Camp; that's something he never really grew out of. He was a handy man and a man that would use anything until it couldn't be used anymore. After hearing, "It's still good!" there's really no arguing. That goes for his signature drinks too, reusing the same cup and straw for his coffee and sweet tea that was always in hand. David was a selfless, faithful, and supportive man. Becoming the caregiver to his mother and father as well as his in-laws and forever a proud parent. He was supportive to his kids and others and was always so proud of anything they accomplished or even tried to accomplish. There was no failing in his book. David has left a hole in all of our hearts that can't be filled. Yet, the memory of his life and the people he has impressed will live on forever. A celebration of life will be held at Thompson Funeral Homes Saturday, September 19th and Sunday, September 20th, 2020. Thompson Funeral Homes, 845 Leesburg Rd, Columbia, SC 29209 Open Visitation: Saturday, Sept 19th, 3pm-5pm Funeral Services: Sunday, Sept 20th, 11am For those who cannot attend or are keeping their distance because of COVID-19, the family will be live-streaming the funeral services. Here is the link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/152406120
Please be aware and respectful regarding COVID restrictions. We are welcoming all friends and family to join us in celebration of David but please be considerate; stay six feet apart, wear a mask, and limited touching. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Bethel Christian Camp. Address: 750 Boy Scout Rd, Gaston, SC 29053. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com